Why local code enforcement efforts fall short

Asking nicely: Code enforcement officials often say they’d rather kindly seek changes than go after landlords criminally. But governments may struggle to identify the owners behind LLCs. If they do locate them, the owners may stall by claiming to be working on their problems.

Interior inspections tied to business licenses: Several cities and counties require a quarter or a fifth of apartment units to be independently inspected each year. But some jurisdictions give owners leeway to cherry pick which units get inspected. Even if too many units fail, landlords can go on collecting rent.

Property condemnation: In extreme cases, a judge can declare a complex unsafe for habitation and have it condemned. But residents have to be relocated, and the vacant building becomes the local government’s problem, shifting the burden to taxpayers to maintain the structure or bulldoze it.