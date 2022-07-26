ajc logo
X

Who was Emmitt Till?

Info Boxes
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

What was the news? New evidence has been found in the horrific murder of Black teenager Emmett Till. A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse discovered an arrest warrant from 1955 charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with kidnapping.

What is the background? Emmitt Till was a 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who was brutally killed in Mississippi, allegedly for whistling at a White woman. The two killers were arrested, tried and found not guilty by an all-White jury. The killers later admitted to the murder.

Who is named in the warrant? Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman at whom Till was accused of whistling. Donham is now in her 80s and living in North Carolina. There was evidence that Donham identified Till to his killers, thus the warrant. But the county sheriff said at the time he did not want to “bother” Donham, as she had two children.

How was the warrant found? The warrant was found in a box with other papers from the 1950s in the records of Leflore County, Mississippi. Till’s relatives want Mississippi authorities to arrest Donham and charge her in connection with Till’s murder. District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, whose office would prosecute a case, declined comment on the warrant but cited a December report about the Till case from the Justice Department, which said no prosecution was possible.

About the Author

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia1h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
2h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
3h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
8h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
8h ago
Ships line up at Port of Savannah with cargo diverted from West Coast
1h ago
The Latest
highways and racial equality
20m ago
Russia flees Snake Island but pushes on with war
21m ago
Biden: filibuster block for abortion
21m ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top