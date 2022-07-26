Who was Emmitt Till?

What is the background? Emmitt Till was a 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who was brutally killed in Mississippi, allegedly for whistling at a White woman. The two killers were arrested, tried and found not guilty by an all-White jury. The killers later admitted to the murder.

Who is named in the warrant? Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman at whom Till was accused of whistling. Donham is now in her 80s and living in North Carolina. There was evidence that Donham identified Till to his killers, thus the warrant. But the county sheriff said at the time he did not want to “bother” Donham, as she had two children.