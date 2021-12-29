When should you get tested for COVID-19?

The omicron variant’s typical symptoms are similar to seasonal allergies, colds and the flu.
Common symptoms include a scratchy or sore throat, nasal congestion, a dry cough, nausea or vomiting, muscle aches, chills, a headache, diarrhea and/or a fever.
Losing your sense of taste and/or smell is still a telltale symptom of COVID-19.
If you have any cold- or flu-like symptoms, health experts recommend erring on the side of caution and either getting a test or self-quarantining.
To find a testing site, visit your local health department’s website or Mako Medical’s website. PRC and rapid tests are also available from pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, and urgent cares. Grocery stores and retailers also sell at-home rapid tests.
