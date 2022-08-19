ajc logo
X

What the Act does

Info Boxes

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden on Aug. 16 does a lot for health care, such as keeping Affordable Care Act insurance plans more affordable for three more years for working families in middle-income and upper-income households. But some of the new law’s longest-lasting impacts are for Medicare beneficiaries, especially those who’ve purchased a Part D plan to cover prescription drugs. Here’s how it breaks down:

  • As people with Medicare Part D plans start their drug spending each year, they must pay a percentage of their drug prices out of pocket — the amount required changes as their cumulative spending mounts. Until now, even if they spent so much that they passed the “catastrophic threshold” of $7,050 in a single year, they would continue to owe 5% of their drugs’ prices out of pocket. But with the new law, that final 5% copay is eliminated, starting in 2024.
  • The catastrophic threshold capping out-of-pocket spending under Medicare Part D is to be lowered from $7,050 in 2022 to $2,000 by 2025. That will help about 46,000 Georgians annually, whose Medicare Part D out of pocket costs exceed $2,000. This includes Medicare advantage plans.
  • That $2,000 maximum that people pay each year will not just be capped, but spread over time. Anyone hit with an immediate $2,000 charge will get the year to pay it in monthly installments.
  • The price of insulin will be capped at $35 per month for all Medicare Part D enrollees and for Medicare Part B enrollees who use an insulin pump. About 106,000 Georgians on Medicare Part D use insulin.
  • Vaccines will be free on Medicare Part D. That will affect about 112,000 Georgians annually.
  • Medicare will be allowed to negotiate drug prices on a small number of high-priced drugs. We don’t know which drugs will be chosen yet, but their prices will fall for whoever takes them on Medicare starting in 2026.

Sources: Kaiser Family Foundation and the White House

Editors' Picks
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage21h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
12h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
15h ago
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
13h ago
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
13h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
13h ago
The Latest
Previous seasons of ‘Breakdown’ available
About this project
Continuing coverage of monkeypox in Georgia
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
18h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top