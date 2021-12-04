WHAT IS GISAID?

ajc logo
Founded in 2008 to promote the international sharing of data on influenza infections, the GISAID database is now tracking the evolution of the coronavirus.

GISAID, a non-profit which was launched in 2008 with the support the U.S. government and in partnership with the CDC, provides a global database of genomic sequencing of coronavirus samples. Since the first whole-genome sequences were made available through GISAID on Jan. 10, 2020, nearly 6 million genomes of the pandemic coronavirus from 204 countries and territories have been made publicly available through GISAID.

