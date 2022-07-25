UK heat highlights climate change

Nation unprepared: Forecasters said a national record of 40.3 C (104.4 F) was set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat. Wildfires have created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II.

Fire departments overwhelmed: The London Fire Brigade received 2,600 calls Tuesday, compared with the normal figure of about 350, Mayor Sadiq Khan said, adding that it was the department’s busiest day since World War II. Despite lower temperatures on Wednesday, the fire danger remains high because hot, dry weather has parched grasslands around the city, Khan said.