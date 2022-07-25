ajc logo
X

UK heat highlights climate change

ajc.com

Info Boxes
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Britain’s record-breaking heatwave has spurred calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate.

Nation unprepared: Forecasters said a national record of 40.3 C (104.4 F) was set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat. Wildfires have created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II.

Fire departments overwhelmed: The London Fire Brigade received 2,600 calls Tuesday, compared with the normal figure of about 350, Mayor Sadiq Khan said, adding that it was the department’s busiest day since World War II. Despite lower temperatures on Wednesday, the fire danger remains high because hot, dry weather has parched grasslands around the city, Khan said.

About the Author

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

Editors' Picks
Local health departments in Georgia to administer monkeypox vaccines2h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe
3h ago
Warner Bros. Discovery nixes ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ after seven seasons
2h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins commits to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest
Court: Georgia’s anti-abortion law can begin
1h ago
Judge: Giuliani must testify in Fulton
1h ago
Atlanta home price growth slows, still rising
1h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top