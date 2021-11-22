The factors for reviewing building names

A University System of Georgia advisory group was tasked last year with reviewing the names of buildings on its 26 colleges and universities. The group identified 878 buildings and colleges named for individuals or groups of individuals, companies or landmarks. It looked at whether someone supported the systemic mistreatment of others or created obstacles in determining if the building or school named after them should be renamed.
The Georgia Board of Regents said it took these additional factors into account:
- The totality of the person’s contributions to Georgia, the nation and society
- The quality of the evidence
- The reasons behind the naming decision when it was made
- The person’s relationship to the institution.
