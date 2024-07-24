Breaking: LIVE: Biden addresses the nation from Oval Office after dropping presidential bid
Superintendent’s statement statement on African American Studies course

The Georgia Department of Education posted this public statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Wednesday:

There has been an African American Studies course code in the catalog of state-funded courses since 2020. Districts using this course code will receive state funding. Should districts choose to do so, they may teach some or all of the standards in the AP African American Studies course using this code (and students may take the associated AP exam).

When I reviewed the AP course, I had concerns about the state endorsing the totality of the course. It’s my position that districts should use the existing course code – which offers them the flexibility to develop their own curriculum based on local priorities, or to use standards from the AP course if they choose and in consultation with their communities.

