State pays $750,000 to whistleblower

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A lawyer who worked for the state Department of Public Health settled with the state for $750,000 after she was fired in a whistleblower case.

The background: Last summer, a lawyer for the state Department of Public Health was fired shortly after she turned over public records that resulted in an AJC story that embarrassed Gov. Brian Kemp.

The settlement: The attorney, Jennifer Dalton, settled with the state for $750,000.

What happens next: Dalton described pressure within DPH and the governor’s office over the records request as well as over a no-bid contract that went to the client of a lobbyist with ties to Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey.

