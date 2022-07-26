State pays $750,000 to whistleblower

A lawyer who worked for the state Department of Public Health settled with the state for $750,000 after she was fired in a whistleblower case.
The background: Last summer, a lawyer for the state Department of Public Health was fired shortly after she turned over public records that resulted in an AJC story that embarrassed Gov. Brian Kemp.
The settlement: The attorney, Jennifer Dalton, settled with the state for $750,000.
What happens next: Dalton described pressure within DPH and the governor’s office over the records request as well as over a no-bid contract that went to the client of a lobbyist with ties to Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey.
