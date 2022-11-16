Snapshot: Riverdale

Riverdale’s small size and high staffing levels give it an advantage that wealthier, larger cities lack. Its four code enforcement officers cover one square mile each, territories small enough to let them spot problems before they arise, said Police Chief Todd Spivey.
Code enforcement calls are more common within Riverdale’s 4.2 square miles than those for other violations, Spivey said, which makes them a top police priority. Long-term residents routinely call in complaints.
With only 10 apartment complexes within city boundaries, the ones with chronic problems get impromptu visits about once a week to check for trash, litter and disrepair, he said.
“The main philosophy, I would say, is, let’s get out there and find it before it gets called to our attention,” Spivey said.
Credit: Malcolm Jackson/ProPublica