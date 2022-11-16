Snapshot: Clayton County

“I ain’t going to lie,” he said. “Because it’s a business, I thought it would always be more profitable to keep it up and keep tenants in there.”

Credit: screengrab Credit: screengrab

The task force found that the apartments’ own workers, not squatters, had stuffed the apartments to their ceilings with belongings abandoned by evicted residents. It was cheaper to hide them than to haul them off to the dump.

Pinebrooke emptied the junk from vacant apartments after the task force intervened, but county officials said that unless state or federal authorities step in to help, they will be back in a couple of years for another cleanup.

One of the complex’s owners is Beverly Hills, Calif. investor Behzad Beroukhai, who has been targeted by prosecutors from Los Angeles to Atlanta for operating crumbling, crime-ridden apartments. If he sells Pinebrooke, another absent or neglectful landlord is bound to take his place, said Commissioner Felicia Franklin. The county doesn’t have enough power to stop it.

“We’re like everybody else. We’re fighting for the next firefighter, the next police officer, and we’re working with limited resources and personnel,” she said.