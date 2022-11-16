Snapshot: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett’s code enforcement office only covers exterior violations. Even then, some complexes have repeatedly failed to meet standards. In 2017, a county-commissioned inspection of all the county’s 129 apartments found that violations were “relatively widespread.” The report classified nearly half as “major,” posing the greatest threat of injury and loss of life.

Among the worst was Las Palmas Apartments near Norcross. Inspection photos showed crumbling foundations, rotting wood, and discarded furniture and other trash piled high outside its dumpsters and scattered in the surrounding woods. Graffiti praised the Gangster Disciples and Crips gangs, while first-floor windows stood wide open to intruders.