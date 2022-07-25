Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Who is Rishi Sunak? Sunak steered Britain’s economy through the pandemic before quitting Johnson’s government this month. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.

Who is Liz Truss? Truss has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has taken a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin — and with the European Union — and is a favorite of the Conservatives’ right wing.