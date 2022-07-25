ajc logo
X

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

ajc.com

Info Boxes
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the two finalists in a party election to replace departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Who is Rishi Sunak? Sunak steered Britain’s economy through the pandemic before quitting Johnson’s government this month. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.

Who is Liz Truss? Truss has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has taken a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin — and with the European Union — and is a favorite of the Conservatives’ right wing.

What happened to Boris Johnson? Johnson stepped down July 7 after one scandal too many — appointing a politician accused of sexual misconduct — drove his ministers to resign en masse. Johnson allies have been accused of lobbying against Sunak, whose resignation helped bring the prime minister down, and in favor of Truss, who remained loyal.

What’s next? The two contenders will spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members around the country, who will vote by postal or online ballot. The winner of the party leadership vote will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain’s next prime minister.

About the Author

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

Editors' Picks
Local health departments in Georgia to administer monkeypox vaccines2h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe
3h ago
Warner Bros. Discovery nixes ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ after seven seasons
2h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins commits to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest
Court: Georgia’s anti-abortion law can begin
1h ago
Judge: Giuliani must testify in Fulton
1h ago
Atlanta home price growth slows, still rising
1h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top