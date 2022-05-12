Prison suicide numbers

The data show how suicides spiked since the end of 2018, when the prison system’s suicide rate already was among the nation’s highest.

In 2017, there were 19 suicides, and there were 17 in 2018, when the Department of Corrections said it was adding a psychologist to focus on suicide prevention. Yet in 2019, 25 inmates took their own lives, and 30 died by suicide in 2020. Last year, when the prison population shrunk due to COVID-19 pandemic measures, 25 died by suicide.