Pediatric vaccinations in Georgia

The U.S. plans a limited expansion of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to children ages 12 to 15. Children 5 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and booster shots were already authorized for anyone 16 and older.

Georgia is among the least vaccinated states in the nation and ranks near the bottom for adolescents receiving the full course of COVID-19 vaccine.

37.6% — Percentage of Georgia residents age 12 to 17 who are fully vaccinated.

53.4% — Percentage of U.S. residents age 12 to 17 who are fully vaccinated.

53% — Percentage of all Georgians fully vaccinated.

4,427 — Georgia residents age 12 to 17 who initiated vaccination in the week ended Dec. 29.

Source: U.S. Community Profile Report data through Dec. 29.

