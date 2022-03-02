Our reporting

Investigations by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2021 revealed a culture of loose financial oversight at the Development Authority of Fulton County. The AJC also showed how the agency granted hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to projects in highly desirable parts of Fulton that critics said likely did not need the financial support. Since June of last year, the new DAFC board has enacted new policies to tighten financial controls and has taken a more skeptical view of incentive proposals.