Our reporting

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution began requesting records on Matthew Chappell’s law enforcement history in February after learning about his campaign for Congress. The AJC obtained and explored personnel files from the Camden sheriff’s office, Glynn County police department and McIntosh sheriff’s office, which included internal investigative reports and records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. The AJC reached out to the GBI, the state agency that monitors the Georgia Crime Information Center database, for insight on GCIC rules and regulations. A reporter contacted Matthew Chappell ahead of this story’s publication and interviewed him about the details included in the personnel files. A reporter attempted to contact victims named in police files, but was unable to reach them. If you have information about police misconduct or sexual harassment in law enforcement in Georgia please contact reporter Asia Simone Burns at asia.burns@ajc.com.