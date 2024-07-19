Info Boxes

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spent several months speaking to former clients and counselors at the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, after hearing from people in the disability community who said the agency was dysfunctional. The AJC also read through hundreds of pages of materials, from federal monitoring reports to federal government PowerPoint presentations. Through the course of our reporting, the AJC also obtained a redacted copy of a complaint made to a federal agency and was able to independently verify the identities of two of the people who testified for that complaint. We verified counselors we found who said they worked at GVRA through state personnel databases and the OpenGeorgia website, a public database of state government spending. We verified the stories of former clients cited in this article through case files and record logs they provided.

