Our reporting

Balanced, accurate, fact-based reporting is an ethical obligation of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We are committed to comprehensively covering the Fulton County District Attorney’s investigation of former President Donald Trump, from the latest developments to its political and historical implications. This story focuses on the high-stakes decision before DA Fani Willis. We’ve covered other angles like Trump’s potential legal defenses, Willis’ experience with racketeering laws and how legal experts disagree whether prosecutors have enough evidence of criminal intent to move forward with a case. Read those stories and more on AJC.com.