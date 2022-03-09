Organ transplants by the numbers

1,049 - number of organ transplants in Georgia in 2020
1,243 - number of organ transplants in Georgia in 2021
3,813,385 - The number of Georgia residents who have registered to be organ donors.
93% - Percentage of Georgia organ donors who have signed up through the state Department of Driver Services.
Q: What organs can a living donor provide? A: A kidney is the most commonly transplanted organ from a living donor, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, the nonprofit group that manages the nation’s transplant system. (LifeLink of Georgia is one of 57 local organ procurement organizations that partners with UNOS).One entire kidney is removed and transplanted. Living liver donation, where a segment of the donor’s liver is transplanted, occurs less often, and the donor is usually related to the recipient. Also, in rare cases, a uterus or a segment of other organs such as a lung, can be transplanted from a living donor.
Q: What organs can a deceased donor provide? A: One donor can donate and save up to eight lives by donating organs after death. The organs that can be donated include the heart, intestines, kidneys, liver, lungs and the pancreas.
Q: What organ is most in demand? A: Kidneys are most needed and livers are second. About 83% of the people on a transplant waiting list in the U.S. are waiting for kidney transplants, and about 12% are waiting for liver transplants, according to UNOS.