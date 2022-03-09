Organ transplants by the numbers

93% - Percentage of Georgia organ donors who have signed up through the state Department of Driver Services.

Q: What organs can a living donor provide? A: A kidney is the most commonly transplanted organ from a living donor, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, the nonprofit group that manages the nation’s transplant system. (LifeLink of Georgia is one of 57 local organ procurement organizations that partners with UNOS).One entire kidney is removed and transplanted. Living liver donation, where a segment of the donor’s liver is transplanted, occurs less often, and the donor is usually related to the recipient. Also, in rare cases, a uterus or a segment of other organs such as a lung, can be transplanted from a living donor.