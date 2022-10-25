More about RSV

It’s not just a cold: The symptoms may look like a cold and include a runny nose, cough, and fever. But if an infant’s runny nose and cough turn into more serious breathing trouble, the problem could be RSV, which is potentially life-threatening for little lungs. In children who were born prematurely and in those with other medical conditions such as lung or heart conditions, an RSV infection can be more severe.

When to call the doctor: Seek medical care if your child has any of the following symptoms of RSV: Difficulty breathing or fast breathing with tugging of the chest muscles; gray or blue-tinged skin color around the lips or fingernails; wheezing; lethargy or extreme tiredness; refusal to drink liquids or breastfeed; decreased number of wet diapers