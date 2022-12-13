McAvoy Farms complaint timeline

Jan. 14, 2021: Sam Moore, a Wilkes County commissioner, called Bryce Trotter, a senior policy advisor with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, to initiate a complaint about McAvoy Farms. Trotter reaches out to Ag Input Director Jennifer Wren.
Jan. 19, 2021: Two Ag department officials visit the farm. Officials noted tanker truck pulling up and dumping product into dairy lagoon. Wren expresses concern to Trotter that the department has no authority over the situation, “but EPD [the Environmental Protection Division] does.” Wren adds that “they will likely just talk to the suppliers [of wastewater] and direct them right back to us for a soil amendment registration.”
Jan. 20, 2021: A representative from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division visited the farm and noted wastewater stored in the dairy lagoon and farm pond.
Feb. 6, 2021: Ag department issues registration for wastewater from Purina plant as a soil amendment.
March 10, 2021: EPD issues notice of violation to Roger and David McAvoy for unpermitted solid waste dumping. EPD orders them to stop surface application and surface of both sources of wastewater.
March 10, 2021: Ag department issues cease and desist order to stop surface application and storage of Purina wastewater in farm pond.
March 31, 2021: Ag department issues registration for wastewater from Publix dairy plant as a soil amendment.
June 17, 2022: Moore notifies EPD of dead fish in Little River.
June 18, 2022: EPD discovers breach in farm pond and drainage of soil amendments.
June 22, 2022: EPD collected samples from Little River
June 27, 2022: Tanks of water flush out the McAvoys farm pond.
Sept. 13, 2022: EPD issues consent order and $85,000 fine to the McAvoys
Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections