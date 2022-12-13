McAvoy Farms complaint timeline

Jan. 19, 2021: Two Ag department officials visit the farm. Officials noted tanker truck pulling up and dumping product into dairy lagoon. Wren expresses concern to Trotter that the department has no authority over the situation, “but EPD [the Environmental Protection Division] does.” Wren adds that “they will likely just talk to the suppliers [of wastewater] and direct them right back to us for a soil amendment registration.”

Jan. 20, 2021: A representative from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division visited the farm and noted wastewater stored in the dairy lagoon and farm pond.