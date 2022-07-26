MARTA approves rapid transit plan

What was approved: The board’s planning committee voted to select bus rapid transit – not light rail – as the preferred alternative for the line, which is planned for Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

Why buses: MARTA found rapid buses would cost far less than light rail ($130 million vs. $340 million). It also found a rapid bus line could open in 2028 (three years sooner than light rail) and would be almost as fast (18 minutes for the full six-mile trip) as light rail (16 minutes).