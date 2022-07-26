ajc logo
MARTA approves rapid transit plan

What happened: MARTA approved plans for a rapid bus line along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, which could open as early as 2028.

What was approved: The board’s planning committee voted to select bus rapid transit – not light rail – as the preferred alternative for the line, which is planned for Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

Why buses: MARTA found rapid buses would cost far less than light rail ($130 million vs. $340 million). It also found a rapid bus line could open in 2028 (three years sooner than light rail) and would be almost as fast (18 minutes for the full six-mile trip) as light rail (16 minutes).

How it will work: Bus rapid transit uses exclusive lanes to keep passengers moving, while regular buses are stuck in traffic and includes features that mimic rail lines.

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

