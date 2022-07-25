Judge: Giuliani must testify in Fulton

The latest: A court filing submitted Wednesday morning stated that Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, didn’t appear before New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 to argue why the court shouldn’t honor the Georgia subpoena, technically known as a certificate of material witness. As a result, Farber ordered Giuliani to appear and testify before the Fulton grand jury beginning on Aug. 9, “and on any such other dates as this Court may order.”

The accusation: The 23-person special grand jury is examining potential criminal meddling in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Giuliani’s subpoena says there’s evidence that Giuliani was “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”