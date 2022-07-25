ajc logo
X

Judge: Giuliani must testify in Fulton

ajc.com

Info Boxes
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Rudy Giuliani is being ordered to appear in front of a Fulton County special grand jury next month after failing to attend a hearing in New York to challenge a recent subpoena.

The latest: A court filing submitted Wednesday morning stated that Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, didn’t appear before New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 to argue why the court shouldn’t honor the Georgia subpoena, technically known as a certificate of material witness. As a result, Farber ordered Giuliani to appear and testify before the Fulton grand jury beginning on Aug. 9, “and on any such other dates as this Court may order.”

The accusation: The 23-person special grand jury is examining potential criminal meddling in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Giuliani’s subpoena says there’s evidence that Giuliani was “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

About the Author

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

Editors' Picks
Local health departments in Georgia to administer monkeypox vaccines2h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe
3h ago
Warner Bros. Discovery nixes ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ after seven seasons
2h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins commits to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest
Court: Georgia’s anti-abortion law can begin
1h ago
Atlanta home price growth slows, still rising
1h ago
Memo links citizenship question, apportionment
1h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top