The East Entrance, near Folkston, Georgia, is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and has a bookstore, exhibits and concessions. The West Entrance is at Stephen C. Foster State Park, a Georgia State Park, near Fargo and has cottages for rent. The North Entrance is at Okefenokee Swamp Park near Waycross and is privately owned, and two additional secondary entrances, primarily for boaters, are located at Kingfisher Landing near Folkston and the Suwannee River Sill, also near Fargo. General admission and entry fees are required at all entrances.

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, the largest National Wildlife Refuge in the eastern U.S., is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For more details, visit www.fws.gov/okefenokee or call (912) 496-7836. Okefenokee Swamp Park at Waycross is privately owned but has access to the National Wildlife Refuge. Visit www.OkeSwamp.com or call (912) 283-0583. Information on guided tours with Okefenokee Adventures is also found at www.OkeSwamp.com. Contact Stephen C. Foster State Park at www.GaStateParks.org or by calling (912) 637-5274.

