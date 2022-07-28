The East Entrance, near Folkston, Georgia, is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and has a bookstore, exhibits and concessions. The West Entrance is at Stephen C. Foster State Park, a Georgia State Park, near Fargo and has cottages for rent. The North Entrance is at Okefenokee Swamp Park near Waycross and is privately owned, and two additional secondary entrances, primarily for boaters, are located at Kingfisher Landing near Folkston and the Suwannee River Sill, also near Fargo. General admission and entry fees are required at all entrances.