How we got the story

In April 2022, the AJC published a story about a class action suit filed in Atlanta federal court, which claims that a Gwinnett-based labor recruiter exploited the TN visa program to bring in dozens of Mexican engineers into the U.S., where they allegedly labored as production line workers. As that story spread on social media, six former Allswell employees reached out to the newspaper to say they had similar experiences. Over the course of hours-long interviews in Spanish, the men provided details of their recruitment and work in the U.S., including documents that verified their job offers and shed light on their journeys from their homes in Mexico to Georgia factory floors.

