How is long COVID defined?

A recent CDC study says that 1 in 5 of U.S. adults stricken with COVID-19 have developed conditions that could be considered long COVID, which are symptoms lasting at least four weeks after infection.
Although there are no official statistics available, the CDC includes the following symptoms as the most common for this complex and poorly understood condition:
- Tiredness or fatigue that interferes with daily life
- Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, chest pain
- Difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”)
- Headache
- Sleep problems
- Anxiety
- Digestive issues
- Joint or muscle pain
Editors' Picks