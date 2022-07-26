highways and racial equality

Q: How do highways affect racial equity? Large projects, including the federal interstate highway system begun in the 1950s, were sometimes routed through lower-income, Black communities, dividing those neighborhoods. One of the worst, in Baltimore, cut directly through a predominantly Black neighborhood, plummeting property values — while the increased transportation dramatically improved business access in majority-white areas communities.

Q: What can be done? Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday launched a $1 billion pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects.