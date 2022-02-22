Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Haitians in metro Atlanta

Info Boxes

Total number of U.S residents who reported Haitian ancestry: 1,040,352

Total Georgians who reported Haitian ancestry: 28,971

Total number of residents of the Atlanta metropolitan area who claim Haitian ancestry: 24,809

The five cities in Georgia with the largest numbers of residents who claim Haitian ancestry: Atlanta (1,098), Hampton (835), McDonough (830), Union City (524) and Johns Creek (506)

The five cities in Georgia with the largest percentages of residents who claim Haitian ancestry: Hampton (11%), Adel (4%), McDonough (3%) and Sharpsburg (total population 461, 3% Haitian)

Data from a 2020 report of the American Community Survey (ACS)

Editors' Picks
The Latest
By the numbers: COVID-19 and U.S. workers
Georgia’s University System Chancellor
Winter Olympics - Medal Count
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top