Haitians in metro Atlanta

Total number of U.S residents who reported Haitian ancestry: 1,040,352
Total Georgians who reported Haitian ancestry: 28,971
Total number of residents of the Atlanta metropolitan area who claim Haitian ancestry: 24,809
The five cities in Georgia with the largest numbers of residents who claim Haitian ancestry: Atlanta (1,098), Hampton (835), McDonough (830), Union City (524) and Johns Creek (506)
The five cities in Georgia with the largest percentages of residents who claim Haitian ancestry: Hampton (11%), Adel (4%), McDonough (3%) and Sharpsburg (total population 461, 3% Haitian)
Data from a 2020 report of the American Community Survey (ACS)
