Governor takes steps to offer relief

Responding to the surge of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kemp Wednesday outlined these new steps to help overloaded hospitals and testing centers:
- 200 guard members will be deployed beginning next week, with about half going to testing sites and the other half to assist hospitals.
- $100 million in federal pandemic rescue funds will be distributed over the next 13 weeks to boost hospital staffing across the state.
- More testing capacity, including the return of a mass testing center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
