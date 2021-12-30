Hamburger icon
Governor takes steps to offer relief

Responding to the surge of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kemp Wednesday outlined these new steps to help overloaded hospitals and testing centers:

  • 200 guard members will be deployed beginning next week, with about half going to testing sites and the other half to assist hospitals.
  • $100 million in federal pandemic rescue funds will be distributed over the next 13 weeks to boost hospital staffing across the state.
  • More testing capacity, including the return of a mass testing center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

