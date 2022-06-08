Get legal help

Are you living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions? These organizations may be able to assist:
Atlanta Legal Aid, atlantalegalaid.org
Serving Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties
Online intake: atlantalegalaid.org/apply
- Main office: 404-524-5811
- Clayton and south Fulton counties: 404-669-0233
- Cobb County: 770-528-2565
- DeKalb County: 404-377-0701
- Gwinnett County: 678-376-4545
Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, avlf.org
Serving Fulton and Clayton counties in landlord/tenant disputes
404-521-0790
