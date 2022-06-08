Get legal help

ajc logo
Are you living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions? These organizations may be able to assist:

Atlanta Legal Aid, atlantalegalaid.org

Serving Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties

Online intake: atlantalegalaid.org/apply

  • Main office: 404-524-5811
  • Clayton and south Fulton counties: 404-669-0233
  • Cobb County: 770-528-2565
  • DeKalb County: 404-377-0701
  • Gwinnett County: 678-376-4545

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, avlf.org

Serving Fulton and Clayton counties in landlord/tenant disputes

404-521-0790

Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
