Georgia’s latest COVID-19 numbers

23,975: Combined number of new confirmed and probable infections reported Thursday

5,260: Patients hospitalized in Georgia for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon

6,131: Patients hospitalized in Georgia for COVID-19 during the delta wave on Sept. 1, 2021

134: Combined confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, the most since Nov. 17

To find testing sites: https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting

CDC quarantine and isolation guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html

Vaccine information: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine

