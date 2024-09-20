Breaking: Ex-Atlanta police officer found not guilty in fatal shooting of teen
Fractured: The state of American democracy

23 minutes ago

America faces an election unlike any other this year. Election denialism is increasing. Intimidation and threats toward election workers are no longer rare but rather the norm. Disinformation is rampant. What does it all say about the state of our democracy — come November and beyond?

“Fractured,” a project by Carnegie-Knight News21, explores — and tries to answer — that very question.

» Republicans, Democrats work to restore voter trust

» ‘Our No. 1 job is to make sure that they’re safe’: America confronts election intimidation

» ‘The war is in the South’: Alabama illustrates America’s ongoing fight over voting rights

» Communities of color unite to fight disinformation

» Advocates fight for access to elections for voters not fluent in English

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform1h ago
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters