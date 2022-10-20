Facts about cystic fibrosis

The gains have continued. The median age of people with CF who died in 2020 was 34. The prospects are better for kids who will take advantage of more recent treatment improvements earlier in their lives. About half of the kids born with CF between 2017 and 2021 are predicted to live to the age of 53.

Doctors think Trikafta, a new drug combination approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October 2019, could extend lives even more.