COVID snapshot: a statewide breakdown

5,060 — The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide. The pandemic peak was more than 6,000 in September during the delta surge.
29.3% — The percentage of hospitalized patients classified as COVID-19 patients.
87.9% — Inpatient beds in use statewide.
89.3% — ICU beds in use statewide.
77 — The seven-day daily rolling average of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia as of Wednesday, up 157% since Dec. 1
In Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton
88 — Number of patients hospitalized for COVID
24 — Total ICU beds in use (18 for COVID-19 patients)
100% — ICU beds in use
