Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

COVID snapshot: a statewide breakdown

Info Boxes

5,060 — The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide. The pandemic peak was more than 6,000 in September during the delta surge.

29.3% — The percentage of hospitalized patients classified as COVID-19 patients.

87.9% — Inpatient beds in use statewide.

89.3% — ICU beds in use statewide.

77 — The seven-day daily rolling average of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia as of Wednesday, up 157% since Dec. 1

In Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

88 — Number of patients hospitalized for COVID

24 — Total ICU beds in use (18 for COVID-19 patients)

100% — ICU beds in use

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Why it matters
Georgia’s changing population trends
AJC January 2022 poll
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top