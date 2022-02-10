COVID and stillbirths

A new study Thursday in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine showed how COVID-19 can cause stillbirth, by damaging the placenta, which feeds oxygen and nutrients to the baby in utero.
- The study investigated 68 placentas from stillbirths in 12 countries where the tissue was positive for COVID-19.
- The placentas tended to be severely damaged and unable to transmit oxygen.
- More research is needed, but the findings suggest the damage may have come within two weeks of a COVID diagnosis. That indicates the value of close monitoring of a pregnancy for two weeks after a mom’s COVID diagnosis.
- Stillbirth is rare for all women, including women with COVID-19.
Editors' Picks