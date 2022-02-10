Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

COVID and stillbirths

Info Boxes

A new study Thursday in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine showed how COVID-19 can cause stillbirth, by damaging the placenta, which feeds oxygen and nutrients to the baby in utero.

  • The study investigated 68 placentas from stillbirths in 12 countries where the tissue was positive for COVID-19.
  • The placentas tended to be severely damaged and unable to transmit oxygen.
  • More research is needed, but the findings suggest the damage may have come within two weeks of a COVID diagnosis. That indicates the value of close monitoring of a pregnancy for two weeks after a mom’s COVID diagnosis.
  • Stillbirth is rare for all women, including women with COVID-19.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Black History Month 2022 from AJC
Our Reporting
Coverage of the Rowen development
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top