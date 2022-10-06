Children in Crisis: These are the upcoming stories in the AJC’s investigation

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Children in Crisis series will take a detailed look at the state of mental and behavioral health services for children and teens across Georgia.
In the next installments, the AJC examines trends with suicides among young Georgians and the extraordinary steps one school district took to support its children.
Also, the AJC investigation reveals problems with oversight of psychiatric hospitals and how pediatric hospitals around the country and in Georgia are responding to the mental health crisis.
The final installments of this series provide a close look at one community hospital’s dedication to providing comprehensive mental health services and the issues facing Georgia’s state government, as it continues to study the gaps in mental health services.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com