By the numbers

After dropping to some of the lowest levels during the pandemic, COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are steadily rising in Georgia.
86 — Counties in Georgia with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the most recent data available on July 14, up from 21 during the previous week.
2,728 — the 7-day average of new confirmed cases, up from 2,199 the previous week, based on the most recent data available on July 13.
1,306 — COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 1,200 a week ago.
20 — The seven-day rolling average of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in Georgia, according to the most recent data available and as measured by the date of report. That’s about double what it was a month ago.
