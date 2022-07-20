ajc logo
X

By the numbers

Info Boxes

After dropping to some of the lowest levels during the pandemic, COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are steadily rising in Georgia.

86 — Counties in Georgia with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the most recent data available on July 14, up from 21 during the previous week.

2,728 — the 7-day average of new confirmed cases, up from 2,199 the previous week, based on the most recent data available on July 13.

1,306 — COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 1,200 a week ago.

20 — The seven-day rolling average of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in Georgia, according to the most recent data available and as measured by the date of report. That’s about double what it was a month ago.

Editors' Picks
What All-Star Travis d’Arnaud provides Braves goes far beyond numbers10h ago
Chipotle closes store in Maine, thwarting union efforts
15h ago
Former Nine Line Apparel manager and presidential candidate dead after apparent...
16h ago
Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south
1h ago
Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south
1h ago
Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
3h ago
The Latest
AJC at SEC Media Days
Names in the News: Who is Mo Farah?
Making You Smarter: What’s the impact of euro parity with the dollar?
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top