By the numbers: COVID-19 and U.S. workers

Info Boxes

Confirmed cases, COVID-19: 78.1 million

Working-age deaths, U.S.: about 230,000

People in labor force, compared to pre-pandemic: down 1.4 million

Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, pre-pandemic: 1.1 million

Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, current: 3.6 million

At work part-time, usually work full-time, pre-pandemic: 2.4 million

At work part-time, usually work full-time, current: 4.2 million

COVID-19, Georgia workers

Confirmed cases: 1.9 million

Working-age deaths, Georgia: about 11,400

Labor force, compared to pre-pandemic: down 28,341

Sources: Centers for Disease Control, Bureau of Labor Statistics, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Census Bureau

