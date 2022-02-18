By the numbers: COVID-19 and U.S. workers

Confirmed cases, COVID-19: 78.1 million
Working-age deaths, U.S.: about 230,000
People in labor force, compared to pre-pandemic: down 1.4 million
Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, pre-pandemic: 1.1 million
Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, current: 3.6 million
At work part-time, usually work full-time, pre-pandemic: 2.4 million
At work part-time, usually work full-time, current: 4.2 million
COVID-19, Georgia workers
Confirmed cases: 1.9 million
Working-age deaths, Georgia: about 11,400
Labor force, compared to pre-pandemic: down 28,341
Sources: Centers for Disease Control, Bureau of Labor Statistics, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Census Bureau
