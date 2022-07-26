Biden: filibuster block for abortion

The history: The filibuster allows any member of the Senate to block legislation unless it receives 60 votes. Although the Democrats are in control of the Senate, their margin hangs on a 50-50 tie, with VP Harris casting tiebreakers.

The issue: The right to abortion was never codified into law. Instead, those seeking that procedure relied on a 1973 Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe vs. Wade allowing abortion. That decision was overturned.