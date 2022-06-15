AJC election coverage

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to ensuring that Georgians are fully educated about the candidates for the U.S. Senate and others who seek public office. Voters must make informed choices when electing our leaders. It is critical that voters know where each candidate stands on important issues, what moneyed interests might influence them and whether the candidates have behaved ethically in the past. Today’s focus is on candidate Herschel Walker. The newspaper will, over the course of this election cycle, focus on each of the candidates representing all parties.