AJC election coverage

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to ensuring that Georgians are fully educated about the candidates for the U.S. Senate and others who seek public office. Voters must make informed choices when electing our leaders. It is critical that voters know where each candidate stands on important issues, what moneyed interests might influence them and whether the candidates have behaved ethically in the past. Today’s focus is on candidate Herschel Walker. The newspaper will, over the course of this election cycle, focus on each of the candidates representing all parties.

In our coverage of the race for the U.S. Senate, the AJC newsroom will:

  • Conduct deep background investigations on the major candidates with an eye toward past behavior and any potential conflicts that might raise questions on or provide insight into how a candidate might perform.
  • Publish profiles of each candidate aimed at understanding each candidate’s personal life, background, influences and qualifications.
  • Attend forums and debates throughout the election cycle so you know how the candidates are staking out their positions and answering urgent questions.

To access the newspaper’s ongoing coverage of politics, visit ajc.com/politics.

