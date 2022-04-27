About this story

In Georgia, U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’ diseases. The public supports this transparency. A 2020 Rasmussen poll found that 86 percent of likely U.S. voters rate a candidate’s health as important to their vote. Reporting on candidates’ backgrounds is part of the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s commitment to providing voters the information they need to make informed choices in this year’s elections.