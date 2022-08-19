BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
ajc logo
X

ABOUT THIS PROJECT

Info Boxes

“Diagnosis: Debt” is a reporting partnership between Kaiser Health News and NPR exploring the scale, impact and causes of medical debt in America.

The series draws on the “KFF Health Care Debt Survey,” a poll designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at Kaiser Family Foundation in collaboration with KHN journalists and editors. The survey was conducted Feb. 25 through March 20, 2022, online and via telephone, in English and Spanish, among a nationally representative sample of 2,375 U.S. adults, including 1,292 adults with current health care debt and 382 adults who had health care debt in the past five years. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample and 3 percentage points for those with current debt. For results based on subgroups, the margin of sampling error may be higher.

Additional research was conducted by the Urban Institute, which analyzed credit bureau and other demographic data on poverty, race, and health status to explore where medical debt is concentrated in the U.S. and what factors are associated with high debt levels.

The JPMorgan Chase Institute analyzed records from a sampling of Chase credit card holders to look at how customers’ balances may be affected by major medical expenses.

Reporters from KHN and NPR also conducted hundreds of interviews with patients across the country; spoke with physicians, health industry leaders, consumer advocates, debt lawyers, and researchers; and reviewed scores of studies and surveys about medical debt.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented33m ago
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
The Latest
What the Act does
Previous seasons of ‘Breakdown’ available
About this project
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
2h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
1h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top