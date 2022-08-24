About polio and the vaccine

School Exemptions: Like every state in the U.S., Georgia requires children to get vaccinated before attending school. Like some states, Georgia allows not only medical but also religious exemptions. Exemptions have been ticking upward to 2.9%, according to the most recent data available, up from 2.5% in 2019.

Protection: The best way to prevent polio transmission is through vaccinations. according to experts. The standard series of polio consists of four doses: one at 2 months old, the second at 4 months old, the third between 6 and 18 months, and the fourth between 4 and 6 years old.