About our coverage

The AJC is committed to ensuring that Georgians are fully educated about the candidates for governor and others who seek public office. It is critical that voters know where each candidate stands on important issues, what moneyed interests might influence them and whether the candidates have behaved ethically. Today’s focus is on Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The newspaper will, over the course of this election cycle, focus on each of the candidates.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newsroom will:

  • Conduct deep background investigations with an eye toward past behavior and any potential conflicts that might raise questions on or provide insight into how a candidate might perform.
  • Publish profiles of each candidate aimed at understanding each candidate’s personal life, background, influences and qualifications.
  • Attend forums and debates throughout the election cycle so you know how the candidates are staking out their positions and answering urgent questions.

To access the newspaper’s ongoing coverage of politics, visit ajc.com/politics.

