About Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Currently under construction is Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital, which is expected to open in 2024. Blank donated $200 million for the facility, which will be in Brookhaven.

Clinical services

Egleston Affiliated Services, which operates as Children’s Affiliated Services and provides immediate and urgent pediatric care services.

Egleston Pediatric Group, which operates as Children’s Pediatric Group and provides pediatric physician services.

Emory-Egleston Children’s Heart Center, which operates as Sibley Cardiology and provides pediatric cardiac physician services.

Marcus Autism Center, which provides outpatient therapy and counseling services for children with autism and other behavioral disorders.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Surgery Center at Meridian Mark Plaza is a 51% joint venture with physicians to operate a for-profit outpatient surgery center.

Scottish Rite Children’s Medical Center Inc. also has a 48% interest in Premier Pediatric Providers LLC, a for-profit entity doing business as Kids Health First.

Physician services

The Children’s Care Network, a collaborative system created through a partnership of community physicians that offers them access to Children’s resources and expertise, technical resources and group purchasing power cost savings.

The Children’s Health Network LLX, which is a for-profit physician-hospital organization and provides managed care contracting, claims resolution and contract compliance.

Other related organizations

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation promotes Children’s in the community and raises financial support for through fundraising activities.

Children’s also has two special-purpose entities. Real Estate Enterprises LLC is a for-profit company for real estate transactions. Pediatric Informatics, LLC is a special-purpose, for-profit entity for information technology services provided to other health care systems.

(Source: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Affiliates, Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the years ended Dec. 31 2020 and 2019, an independent auditors’ report; corporate filing records)