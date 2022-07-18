ajc logo
X

7. Names in the News: Who is Mo Farah?

Info Boxes
1 hour ago
Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Britain's Mo Farah wins the gold medal in the men's 5000-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: David J. Phillip

FILE - Britain's Mo Farah wins the gold medal in the men's 5000-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Britain's Mo Farah wins the gold medal in the men's 5000-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Olympic great Mo Farah — the winner of four gold medals and one of Britain’s greatest and best-loved athletes — has been carrying a secret burden all these years: He was illegally brought to the U.K. as a youth and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running.

What happened? Farah, 39, says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti when he was about 8 or 9. He says a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah. The woman took him to an apartment in London where he was forced to care for her children.

How did he escape? Farah says his fortunes changed when he was finally allowed to attend school at age 12. He began to blossom on the track and eventually told his story to a physical education instructor. The teacher contacted local officials, who arranged for a Somali family to take him in as a foster child.

What happened to his family? Farah previously said he had moved to Britain with his parents as a refugee from Somalia. But he says his parents never were in the U.K. His father was killed by gunfire during unrest in Somalia when Farah was 4. His mother and two brothers live on the family farm in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that is not internationally recognized.

Why share his story now? Farah, who was granted U.K. citizenship in 2000 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, said he had feared he would be deported if he spoke about his childhood experiences. He decided to tell his story to publicize and challenge people’s perceptions of human trafficking, he said. “I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did,” he said. “It just shows how lucky I was.”

Editors' Picks
5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments 6h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 5: The out-of-state witness subpoenas
12h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
1h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Inside City Hall: Relocation of Forest Cove residents behind schedule
7h ago
The Latest
6. Making You Smarter: What’s the impact of euro parity with the dollar?
1h ago
5. Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM
1h ago
2. Mother arrested in cold-case death of young son 23 years ago
1h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top