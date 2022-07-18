5. Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

Sri Lanka’s president fled the country Wednesday, plunging a nation already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.

The response: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appeared on television to reiterate that he would not leave until a new government was in place — though he urged the Parliament speaker to find a new prime minister agreeable to both the government and the opposition. he fled, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has yet to officially resign.