5 historic events of violent racial expulsion

Forsyth County was just one of several places in U.S. history where Black residents experienced lynchings, the burning of their homes and more violent, forced expulsion from their towns. Examples include:
Arkansas 1890s-1920s: This period includes the Elaine Race Massacre in 1919 when hundreds of men, women and children were killed after Black sharecroppers objected to low wages from landowners.
Atlanta Race Riots 1906: Alleged assaults of white women by Black men set off four days of mob violence by white men. At least 25 Black people and two white people were killed in the riot.
Tulsa Race Massacre 1921: The Greenwood district, a thriving community of 10,000 black residents was destroyed in 14 hours, leaving an estimated 300 people dead.
Rosewood Massacre 1923: A mob of more than 1,000 burned Rosewood, an all-black town of about 120 in Florida, leaving several residents dead.