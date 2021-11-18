ajc logo
X

2021 Holidays: Tools for Safety

Info Boxes

Last year, federal and state health officials simply asked people not to gather for the holidays. This year there are new tools to fight the spread of the virus

  • At-home rapid antigen COVID tests are available in drugstores and online. Experts say a same-day rapid antigen test isn’t great for diagnosis, but is good for answering the question: Are you contagious today? If the result is positive, isolate.
  • Vaccination and booster shots, taken in time for immunity to build over 10 or 14 days.
  • Communication. Hosts should communicate the ground rules. They ask guests to know if they’re vaccinated.

Still useful:

  • Masks: Wear them around the vulnerable and when holiday shopping.
  • Ventilation. Open windows and doors when possible. If the weather’s okay, gather outside.
  • For gathering inside, use portable HEPA filters. In studies, two placed running near an infected person reduced the amount of virus in the room by more than half.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Remembering Max Cleland 1942-2021
Details of the Braves World Series celebration
Where to find pediatric COVID shots
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top